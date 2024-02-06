Pamela Parry

Dr. Pamela Ann Parry, 62, of Jackson passed away Feb. 4, 2025.

She was born Dec. 5, 1962, to Myron and Ann (Glover) Parry in Rolla. She was a professor of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University and a member of Fruitland Community Church.

Pam earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia, her Master’s of Arts in Communication from American University, her master’s in Religious Education from Midwest Theological Seminary, and her PhD in Mass Communication Studies from the University of Southern Mississippi. She had a decadelong career as a reporter covering Baptist news in Missouri, Maryland and Delaware, as well as the U.S. Congress, White House and the Supreme Court during the Bush and Clinton administrations. Pam wrote for the McLaughlin group as well as The Baltimore Sun. Recently, she spent four years as the American Journalism History Journal editor. However, Pam is best known for her extensive research on President Dwight Eisenhower. She was most proud of her research and publication concerning the contributions of women and minorities in communication and public relations.

Pam began her teaching career in 1997, following in her father’s footsteps. She viewed her teaching as coaching students to love learning, research and writing at multiple higher educational institutions. She started the “Ann Parry Scholarship of Engaged Citizenship” at SEMO in honor of her mother’s love of children and education.

Pam was an avid sports fan who loved playing softball and basketball, golf, tennis and pickleball later in life. She ministered to widows in her local church and served alongside her brother at Fruitland Community Church. Pam had a fierce love of students, friends and family. Her nieces and nephews were the greatest joys in her life. Dr. Cool Aunt Pam left a legacy of hard work, tenacity, kindness, generosity and laughter to all who knew her.