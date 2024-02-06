Olline Brown

Olline Alfreda Brown, 94, of Jackson passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the home of her daughter in Jackson.
She was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Morley, daughter of Harry Joseph and Gladys Marie Campbell Abernathy. She and Loomis “Jock” Brown were married Aug. 24, 1953, in Crump. They were married 67 years when he passed away Nov. 8, 2020.
Olline was a Delta High School graduate. She worked at the shoe factory until she received her beautician’s license. Olline was a beautician at Jackson Manor until she retired in 1994, after which she continued to do hair from home. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem General Baptist Church in Crump.
Olline enjoyed gardening, canning and quilting. She also enjoyed helping others, including helping with her siblings after her mother passed away when Olline was only 10 years old. She was a mother to all.
Loving survivors include her son, Gordon (Nancy) Brown of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Cheryl (Todd) Wasilewski of Jackson; daughter-in-law, Nancy (the late Steven) Brown of Kerrville, Texas; six grandchildren, Collin (Georgia) Brown, Evan Brown, Nick Wasilewski, Bethany Brown, Callie (Benjamin) Gonzalez and Nadia Wasilewski; and four great-grandchildren, Lilyanna, Sophia and Caleb Gonzalez and Shilo Valdez.
Olline was preceded in death by her husband, Jock Brown; son, Steven Brown; and siblings, Raymond and Lentice “Abe” Abernathy, Loudean Case-Jones and Willard and Hersel “Gene” Abernathy.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, Jan.16, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Joe Allen will conduct the funeral at noon Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
The family suggests contributions be made to Bethlehem General Baptist Church.
