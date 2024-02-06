Olline Brown

Olline Alfreda Brown, 94, of Jackson passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, at the home of her daughter in Jackson.

She was born Nov. 21, 1930, in Morley, daughter of Harry Joseph and Gladys Marie Campbell Abernathy. She and Loomis “Jock” Brown were married Aug. 24, 1953, in Crump. They were married 67 years when he passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

Olline was a Delta High School graduate. She worked at the shoe factory until she received her beautician’s license. Olline was a beautician at Jackson Manor until she retired in 1994, after which she continued to do hair from home. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem General Baptist Church in Crump.

Olline enjoyed gardening, canning and quilting. She also enjoyed helping others, including helping with her siblings after her mother passed away when Olline was only 10 years old. She was a mother to all.

Loving survivors include her son, Gordon (Nancy) Brown of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Cheryl (Todd) Wasilewski of Jackson; daughter-in-law, Nancy (the late Steven) Brown of Kerrville, Texas; six grandchildren, Collin (Georgia) Brown, Evan Brown, Nick Wasilewski, Bethany Brown, Callie (Benjamin) Gonzalez and Nadia Wasilewski; and four great-grandchildren, Lilyanna, Sophia and Caleb Gonzalez and Shilo Valdez.