Oliver Grebing

Oliver “Ollie” J. Grebing, 91, took the hand of Jesus Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. He passed away at his home in Jackson, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 25, 1933, in Altenburg, Missouri, to Paul and Esther Weinhold Grebing. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Altenburg. He attended school in Altenburg and was a graduate of Perryville High School.

Pvt. 1st Class Grebing honorably served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 10, 1953, to May 20, 1955. His veteran affiliations include Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post No. 158 in Jackson and VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau.

Ollie and Marion Pauline Schade were married Dec. 14, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altenburg.

Ollie worked for East Perry Lumber Co., Fruitland Livestock and Gilster Mary Lee and for 25 years as head custodian for St. Paul Lutheran Church and School.

He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, serving on the Finance Board, Voters Assembly and as a member of the Men’s Club.

Ollie loved barbecuing for his family and was known as the grill master. He also loved his garden and could grow about anything. He truly had a green thumb. He also enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives in the country.