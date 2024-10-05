All sections
Obituaries
October 6, 2024
Oliver Bachmann
Oliver Gene Bachmann, 90, of Perryville, passed away on Oct. 3, 2024. Join the visitation on Oct. 10 and 11, followed by a funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown.
story image illustation

Oliver Gene Bachmann, 90, of Perryville died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. isitation will continue from 8 to 9:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the church, with the Rev. John Hellwege Abernathy officiating. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Crosstown with military honors provided by the Delta Team & American Legion Post No. 133.

Southeast Missourian
