ObituariesOctober 6, 2024

Oliver Bachmann

Oliver Gene Bachmann, 90, of Perryville, passed away on Oct. 3, 2024. Join the visitation on Oct. 10 and 11, followed by a funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Oliver Gene Bachmann, 90, of Perryville died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will continue from 8 to 9:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Crosstown.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the church, with the Rev. John Hellwege Abernathy officiating. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Crosstown with military honors provided by the Delta Team and American Legion Post No. 133.

Southeast Missourian
