CHAFFEE – Norma Wondel, daughter of the late Cecil and Wilma Nance Lape, was born March 17, 1947, in Cape Girardeau and departed her life Thursday, Jan, 2, 2025, at her home in Chaffee at the age of 77 years.

She was a former registered nurse at Saint Mary’s Health Center for several years.

On July 31, 1965, she was united in marriage to Ronald Gene Wondel in Chaffee. He survives of the home in Chaffee.

Besides her husband, survivors include one daughter, Janet (Steve) Rath of O’Fallon; one son, Ronald Wondel of Troy; two grandchildren, Michele Johnson and Ken Chandler; one great-grandchild, Christian Mareschal; and other relatives and friends.