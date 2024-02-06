Norma Spies

Norma Darlene Spies, 78, of Scott City died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the chapel, with the Rev. Randy Morse officiating.
