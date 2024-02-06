All sections
ObituariesJanuary 3, 2025

Norma Spies

Norma Darlene Spies, 78, died Dec. 31, 2024, in Jackson. Visitation and a memorial service will be held Jan. 16 at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City, with the Rev. Randy Morse officiating.

story image illustation

Norma Darlene Spies, 78, of Scott City died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the chapel, with the Rev. Randy Morse officiating.

