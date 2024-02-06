Norma Spies

Norma Darlene Spies, 78, of Scott City died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.
She was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Cape Girardeau to Norman and Farrell Cronenbold Lufcy. She married Rulen G. Spies on May 20, 1967, in Benton, and he preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2021.
She is survived by a son, Norman G. (Becky) Spies of Scott City; daughter, Elizabeth Hanner of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Alison Costa, Ryan Lyle, Collin Lyle, Layne (Alle) Spies, Hayley (Stetson) Harris and Cody Daub; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Tate; and a great-granddaughter due in April.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, Rulen Knox.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home, with Pastor Cletus Glueck officiating.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.