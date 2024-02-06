All sections
January 9, 2025

Norma Spies

Norma Darlene Spies, 78, of Scott City passed away Dec. 31, 2024. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 16 in Scott City.

Norma Spies
Norma Spies

Norma Darlene Spies, 78, of Scott City died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at Jackson Manor in Jackson.

She was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Cape Girardeau to Norman and Farrell Cronenbold Lufcy. She married Rulen G. Spies on May 20, 1967, in Benton, and he preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2021.

She is survived by a son, Norman G. (Becky) Spies of Scott City; daughter, Elizabeth Hanner of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Alison Costa, Ryan Lyle, Collin Lyle, Layne (Alle) Spies, Hayley (Stetson) Harris and Cody Daub; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Tate; and a great-granddaughter due in April.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, Rulen Knox.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.

Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home, with Pastor Cletus Glueck officiating.

