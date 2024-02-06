Norma Mueller

Norma Jean Mueller, 79, of Frohna died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, at the church, with the Rev. Paul Hoemann officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
