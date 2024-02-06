Nora Kay Clemens

PIEDMONT — Nora Kay Roberts Clemens, 81, of Piedmont, formerly of Kirksville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington.

Nora Kay was born in Milwaukee, July 26, 1943, the daughter of Russell and Marjory Davis Roberts. She married Larry G. Clemens at First Christian Church in Kirksville on Dec. 6, 1963, who survives.

Survivors in addition to Larry include Charles T. Clemens of Grain Valley, Christopher R. Clemens of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Craig A. Clemens of Kissimmee, Florida, and Marjory M. Grogg and husband, Jon, of O'Fallon; seven grandchildren, Valerie and Sarina of Florida, McKenzie of Nevada, Tyler and Mikahla of California, Jackson of Tennesse and Alexxis of Missouri; and five great-grandchildren. Other survivors are Russell and Nina Roberts of Springfield, three nieces, one nephew and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Nora Kay was preceded in death by parents, Marjory and Russell Roberts; an infant sister; and her aunts and uncles.

"Kaye" graduated from Kirksville Senior High in 1961. She attended Missouri University for one year and then transferred to Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, where she met and dated Larry for two years before marriage. She resumed her college education after her family was well cared for; she was the consummate mother. She graduated NMSU with a Health, Safety and Environment degree in early childhood education in August 1973 and then a Master of Arts degree from NMSU in August 1978.

Achievements were plentiful and rewarding besides her endeavors at motherhood. She created and implemented Lutheran Church day care in Kirksville and Cape Girardeau before opening Cinnamon Bear Daycare, which existed for 12 years, providing care and teaching for 1,200 to 2,000 children, five to 10 staff members, three buildings, two transport vans and topped 100-plus students per day.

She became a Southeast Missouri State University staff member, teaching classes. She was a resource and workshop person for daycare and child centers throughout counties in Southeast Missouri. She served on the board and was a contributor to Riverfest in Cape Girardeau. She volunteered in community and church organizations throughout her lifetime.