Nellie Hosp

Nellie Ann Hosp, 96, of Jackson passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the Villas of Jackson Assisted Living Facility.

She was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Callaway County to Samuel Richard and Julia Ann Glennen Smart.

After graduating high school, she moved to Jefferson City, where she worked for the state Department of Education. While living in Jefferson City, she met Howard J. Hosp, who was a recent World War II veteran attending the University of Missouri-Columbia on the GI Bill. They fell in love and were married Sept. 15, 1953. They moved to St. Louis and raised one child, Ken Hosp, who was born in 1958.

Her husband, Howard, passed away in 2005 after 52 years of marriage. An inseparable pairing, Howard and Nellie enjoyed stamp collecting and genealogy. Howard and Nellie spent their marriage living in Overland. After Howard’s passing, Nellie relocated to Jackson in 2007. She lived independently until 2021, and spent the last three years thoroughly enjoying living at the Villas. There, she participated in many of the daily activities, enjoying the courtyard and bird watching, listening to the musical entertainment, and never turned down an opportunity to play bingo. While living at the Villas, Nellie met her dear friend, Charlotte Proffer. Together, Nellie and Charlotte were two-of-a-kind and enjoyed each other’s company on a daily basis.

Nellie was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was an avid gardener nearly all of her life, particularly enjoying a full variety of flowers. She was well known for her baked pies and enjoyed cooking. Nellie loved watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and rarely missed an opportunity to watch a game. She had a lifelong love for animals, having owned and cared for many in her lifetime. In her later years, a visit from Winston, her grandson’s dog, brought her great joy.

Nellie is survived by her son, Ken Hosp (Robyn) of Jackson; two grandsons, Adam Hosp (Danielle) of Lake St. Louis and Drew Hosp of Louisville, Colorado; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Harrison Hosp of Lake St. Louis; sister-in-law, Helen Smart of New Bloomfield; niece, Kathy Smart Gerlach (Russell) of Jamestown; nephew, John Smart (Corrine) of New Bloomfield; great-niece, Bethany Smart of Columbia; and great-nephew, Daniel Smart of New Bloomfield.