ObituariesMarch 17, 2025

Nelda Gray

Nelda Sue Gray, 84, of Glen Allen passed away on March 16, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for March 21 at Ford and Liley Funeral Home, with the funeral on March 22, followed by burial at Grassy Cemetery.

GLEN ALLEN – Nelda Sue Gray, 84, of Glen Allen died Sunday, March 16, 2025, at StoneBridge Senior Living in Marble Hill.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Marble Hill.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the funeral home, with the Rev. James Hovis officiating. Burial will follow at Grassy Cemetery in Grassy.

