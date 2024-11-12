Nancy Mantz

Nancy Ann Mantz, 74, of Jackson died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the church, with the Rev. John Hellwege officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
