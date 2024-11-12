All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 12, 2024

Nancy Mantz

Nancy Ann Mantz, 74, of Jackson died Nov. 10, 2024. Visitation and funeral service will be Nov. 15 at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar. Arrangements by Ford and Young Funeral Home.

story image illustation

Nancy Ann Mantz, 74, of Jackson died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the church, with the Rev. John Hellwege officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gary Martin
ObituariesNov. 11
Gary Martin
Harold Phillips
ObituariesNov. 11
Harold Phillips
Ruth Stephens
ObituariesNov. 11
Ruth Stephens
Thelma Haertling
ObituariesNov. 11
Thelma Haertling
Margie Stevens
ObituariesNov. 11
Margie Stevens
Earl Caid
ObituariesNov. 11
Earl Caid
William Bohnert
ObituariesNov. 10
William Bohnert
Frank Criddle
ObituariesNov. 8
Frank Criddle
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy