Nancy Globe

Nancy Janice Globe, 76, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of St. Louis, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau, where she resided the past three years.
A funeral service will be at noon Friday, Dec. 27, at the mausoleum chapel at New Mount Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road in St. Louis.
In keeping with the Jewish tradition, friends are invited to an in-home Shiva visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Debbie and Clifford Bangert’s home at 2463 Alpine Drive in Jackson. Snacks will be served.
Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.