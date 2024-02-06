All sections
ObituariesDecember 26, 2024

Nancy Globe

Nancy Janice Globe, 76, of Cape Girardeau passed away Dec. 24, 2024. A funeral service will be held Dec 27 in St. Louis, followed by a Shiva visitation Dec. 29 in Jackson.

story image illustation

Nancy Janice Globe, 76, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of St. Louis, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau, where she resided the past three years.

A funeral service will be at noon Friday, Dec. 27, at the mausoleum chapel at New Mount Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road in St. Louis.

In keeping with the Jewish tradition, friends are invited to an in-home Shiva visitation from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Debbie and Clifford Bangert’s home at 2463 Alpine Drive in Jackson. Snacks will be served.

Arrangements are by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

