Nancy Beal

Nancy Lou Beal, 76, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

She was born March 27, 1948, to Fred E. and Ruby Marie Ringwald Rubel in Cape Girardeau. She married Melvin W. Beal on July 7, 1966.

Nancy worked as a licensed practical nurse for Southeast Hospital and Cape Care for Women. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills, where she was the church organist. She dearly loved her church and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Lisa (Larry) Schott and Crista (Wesley) Long; son, Brad (Paula) Beal; grandchildren, Erica Dunn, Tyler Schott, Tayler Fazil, Zachary Beal, Sierra Holmes, Haley Otterson, Brandon Holdiness and Gunner Holdiness; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Robert W. (Bonnie) Rubel; and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and husband.