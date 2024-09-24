Myrtle Reynolds

Myrtle Lea Reynolds, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Lutheran Home.
She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in McClure, Illinois, to Ray and Ruby Copeland Goodman. She and Walter Henry Reynolds were married March 30, 1931, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death May 25, 2014.
Myrtle worked at Central Packing, and then she worked at B&H Supply as a secretary.
She taught Sunday school at South Side Baptist Church.
Survivors include a nephew, Greg (Amy) Reynolds of McClure; great-niece, Briana Hente of Lynn Haven, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will follow. Burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
