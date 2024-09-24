Myrtle Reynolds

Myrtle Lea Reynolds, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in McClure, Illinois, to Ray and Ruby Copeland Goodman. She and Walter Henry Reynolds were married March 30, 1931, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death May 25, 2014.

Myrtle worked at Central Packing, and then she worked at B&H Supply as a secretary.

She taught Sunday school at South Side Baptist Church.

Survivors include a nephew, Greg (Amy) Reynolds of McClure; great-niece, Briana Hente of Lynn Haven, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.