All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024
Myrtle Reynolds
Myrtle Reynolds, 93, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away on September 23, 2024. She worked at Central Packing and B & H Supply, taught Sunday school, and is survived by her nephew and great-niece. Visitation on September 27.
Myrtle Reynolds
Myrtle Reynolds

Myrtle Lea Reynolds, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in McClure, Illinois, to Ray and Ruby Copeland Goodman. She and Walter Henry Reynolds were married March 30, 1931, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death May 25, 2014.

Myrtle worked at Central Packing, and then she worked at B&H Supply as a secretary.

She taught Sunday school at South Side Baptist Church.

Survivors include a nephew, Greg (Amy) Reynolds of McClure; great-niece, Briana Hente of Lynn Haven, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home.

A private family graveside service will follow. Burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesSep. 25
Derek Cantrell
ObituariesSep. 24
Robert Burks
ObituariesSep. 24
Sondra Phillips
ObituariesSep. 24
Keith Schattauer
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Roy Dooley
ObituariesSep. 24
Roy Dooley
Robert Martin
ObituariesSep. 24
Robert Martin
Ralph Beussink
ObituariesSep. 24
Ralph Beussink
Kenneth Shrum
ObituariesSep. 24
Kenneth Shrum
Harry Rediger
ObituariesSep. 24
Harry Rediger
Truman Smith
ObituariesSep. 24
Truman Smith
Ella Amelunke
ObituariesSep. 20
Ella Amelunke
Billie Baker
ObituariesSep. 20
Billie Baker
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy