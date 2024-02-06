All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024

Myrtle Reynolds

Myrtle Reynolds, 93, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, passed away on September 23, 2024. She worked at Central Packing and B & H Supply, taught Sunday school, and is survived by her nephew and great-niece. Visitation on September 27.

Myrtle Reynolds
Myrtle Reynolds

Myrtle Lea Reynolds, 93, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Lutheran Home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1931, in McClure, Illinois, to Ray and Ruby Copeland Goodman. She and Walter Henry Reynolds were married March 30, 1956, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death May 25, 2014.

Myrtle worked at Central Packing, and then she worked at B&H Supply as a secretary.

She taught Sunday school at South Side Baptist Church.

Survivors include a nephew, Greg (Amy) Reynolds of McClure; great-niece, Briana Hente of Lynn Haven, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27, at Ford and Sons Sprigg Street Funeral Home.

A private family graveside service will follow. Burial will be at Lindsey Cemetery in McClure.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy