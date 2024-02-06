Mildred Ruesler

Mildred M. Ruesler, 86, of Jackson was born Dec. 13, 1938, and died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
She is survived by a niece, Carrie Ann Ruesler Johnston; a nephew, Jason Lee Ruesler; and a great-niece and great-nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Ruesler.
To honor Mildred’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
