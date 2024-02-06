All sections
ObituariesFebruary 25, 2025

Mildred Pruitt

Mildred Pruitt, 79, of Cape Girardeau passed away Feb. 20, 2025. A devoted church member and community participant, she leaves behind a son, Robert, and granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Mildred Catherin Pruitt, 79, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

She was born July 25, 1945, in Cape Girardeau to Benjamin and Regina Essner Millering.

She and George Pruitt were married Oct. 8, 1999. He preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2020.

Mildred was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish, Red Hat Society, Miraculous Medal Society, a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 3838 and Elks Lodge of Cape Girardeau.

She enjoyed attending Mass weekly, sewing for the military and reading. Every Friday, she loved going out to eat with her family and then attending perpetual adoration at Saint Francis Medical Center's chapel.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Susan) Menees, and grandchild, Elizabeth (Brett) Barney.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Benjamin Millering Jr.

Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Alan Saunders officiating. Burial followed at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Catholic Social Ministries Food Pantry at St. Mary's Cathedral.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

