Mildred Pruitt

Mildred Catherin Pruitt, 79, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

She was born July 25, 1945, in Cape Girardeau to Benjamin and Regina Essner Millering.

She and George Pruitt were married Oct. 8, 1999. He preceded her in death Jan. 30, 2020.

Mildred was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral Parish, Red Hat Society, Miraculous Medal Society, a lifetime member of the VFW Post No. 3838 and Elks Lodge of Cape Girardeau.

She enjoyed attending Mass weekly, sewing for the military and reading. Every Friday, she loved going out to eat with her family and then attending perpetual adoration at Saint Francis Medical Center's chapel.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Susan) Menees, and grandchild, Elizabeth (Brett) Barney.