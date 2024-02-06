All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 31, 2024

Mike Bonifield

Mike Bonifield, 64, of Bell City, known for his handyman skills and passion for stock car racing, passed away Nov. 28, 2024. He is survived by family and remembered for his contributions to local farming.

Mike Bonifield
Mike Bonifield

BELL CITY – Mike Bonifield, 64, of Bell City passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.

He was the son of the late Charles Alfred Bonifield of Oran and the late Jean Alice Spillman Bonifield of Bell City.

He is survived by two sisters, Cheryl (Paul) Simmons of Rochester, Indiana, and Susan (Dale) Todt of Jackson. He leaves behind two nieces, Emily Todt and Julia (Tanner) Todt of Jackson, and one daughter, Shelsea Tippen.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mike worked on the family farm for many years. He became known as quite the handyman while repairing farm equipment for many area farmers. He also built header hauler trailers. Mike helped with the family fertilizer trucking business and even went on to do custom grain hauling.

Stock car racing was Mike’s passion. He was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast and would watch races on television, if he was unable to travel to the track to watch live from the stands. He was even working to build his own race car.

Arrangements are pending at Morgan Funeral Home in Advance.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesDec. 31
Bill Brewer
ObituariesDec. 31
Patricia Hennig
ObituariesDec. 31
Iola Baker
ObituariesDec. 31
Bonnie Bragg

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Robert Foster
ObituariesDec. 31
Robert Foster
Vernon Gunnels Jr.
ObituariesDec. 31
Vernon Gunnels Jr.
Helen Ham
ObituariesDec. 31
Helen Ham
Eddie Harris
ObituariesDec. 31
Eddie Harris
Lazana Hubbard
ObituariesDec. 31
Lazana Hubbard
Vicki Lantz
ObituariesDec. 31
Vicki Lantz
Jack Rehak
ObituariesDec. 31
Jack Rehak
Lynn Richardet
ObituariesDec. 31
Lynn Richardet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy