Mike Bonifield

Mike worked on the family farm for many years. He became known as quite the handyman while repairing farm equipment for many area farmers. He also built header hauler trailers. Mike helped with the family fertilizer trucking business and even went on to do custom grain hauling.

Stock car racing was Mike’s passion. He was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast and would watch races on television, if he was unable to travel to the track to watch live from the stands. He was even working to build his own race car.

Arrangements are pending at Morgan Funeral Home in Advance.