BELL CITY – Mike Bonifield, 64, of Bell City passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.
He was the son of the late Charles Alfred Bonifield of Oran and the late Jean Alice Spillman Bonifield of Bell City.
He is survived by two sisters, Cheryl (Paul) Simmons of Rochester, Indiana, and Susan (Dale) Todt of Jackson. He leaves behind two nieces, Emily Todt and Julia (Tanner) Todt of Jackson, and one daughter, Shelsea Tippen.
Mike worked on the family farm for many years. He became known as quite the handyman while repairing farm equipment for many area farmers. He also built header hauler trailers. Mike helped with the family fertilizer trucking business and even went on to do custom grain hauling.
Stock car racing was Mike’s passion. He was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast and would watch races on television, if he was unable to travel to the track to watch live from the stands. He was even working to build his own race car.
Arrangements are pending at Morgan Funeral Home in Advance.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.