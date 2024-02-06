All sections
ObituariesMarch 7, 2025

Michael Terry

Michael Wayne Terry, 74, of Ste. Genevieve passed away on March 4, 2025. A U.S. Army veteran and truck driver, he was active in various associations. Services are set for March 11 in Cape Girardeau.

STE. GENEVIEVE – Michael Wayne Terry, 74, of Ste. Genevieve died Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Riverview at the Park Care & Rehab Center.

He was born May 15, 1950, in Cape Girardeau to Norman Earl and Delia Marie Farrow Terry.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Michael was a truck driver in the commercial transportation industry.

He was a member of Cape County Cowboy Church and National Rifle Association and a life member of Harley Owner's Group, American Motorcycle Association, Buckmaster and Handyman Association.

He is survived by his sister, Norma (Kevin) Baker of Jackson.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Sue Terry in 1991; and brother, Daniel Ray Terry.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Matthews officiating.

Burial, with military rites provided by Missouri Honors Team, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

