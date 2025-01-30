Michael Strack, 73, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born July 11, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, son of Vernon “Bud” and Betty Morton Strack. He and Velda Thomas were married Oct. 22, 1976, at Chaffee Methodist Church in Chaffee.

Michael was a Jackson High School graduate. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. Michael worked in the shipping department at Biokyowa until 1998. He was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and American Legion Post 158.

Loving survivors include his wife, Velda Strack of Jackson; daughter, Jennifer (Erik) Thieret of Jackson; grandchildren, Jeffery Williams and Julia Williams; great-grandson, Cooper Coleman; and a brother, Terry (Sharyn) Strack of Jackson.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.