ObituariesJanuary 30, 2025

Michael Strack

Michael Strack, a Navy veteran and Jackson resident, passed away at 73. He is survived by his wife Velda, daughter Jennifer, and grandchildren. Burial with military honors will be held on Feb. 5.

Michael Strack
Michael Strack

Michael Strack, 73, of Jackson passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born July 11, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, son of Vernon “Bud” and Betty Morton Strack. He and Velda Thomas were married Oct. 22, 1976, at Chaffee Methodist Church in Chaffee.

Michael was a Jackson High School graduate. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. Michael worked in the shipping department at Biokyowa until 1998. He was a member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and American Legion Post 158.

Loving survivors include his wife, Velda Strack of Jackson; daughter, Jennifer (Erik) Thieret of Jackson; grandchildren, Jeffery Williams and Julia Williams; great-grandson, Cooper Coleman; and a brother, Terry (Sharyn) Strack of Jackson.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.

Interment, with full military honors, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

The family suggests contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or School or the Veterans Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Michael’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

