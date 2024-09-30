All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 30, 2024
Michael Mize
Michael Eugene Mize, 72, a retired Navy chief petty officer and fishing enthusiast from Marble Hill, passed away on Sept. 28, 2024. He is survived by his mother, daughter, and grandchildren. Services will be held on Oct. 3.
Michael Mize
Michael Mize

MARBLE HILL — CPO Micheal Eugene Mize, 72, of Marble Hill died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 21, 1952, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Billy Eugene and Ethel June Criddle Mize. He and Penny Fryman were married Feb. 29, 1980, in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Micheal was a 1970 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.

He served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a chief petty officer. After his career in the Navy, he worked in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

He loved fishing, and he handcrafted fishing rods and lures. He also farmed and raised assorted poultry, including quail, chicken and turkeys.

Survivors include his mother, Ethel Mize of Jackson; significant other, Debra Dalton of Marble Hill; daughter, Michelle Renee (Josh) Prado of Moyock, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Karla Mize of Jackson and Carol Mize of Chaffee; and three grandchildren, Seth Michael Prado, Taylor Nicole Prado and Austin Murphy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Regina Ann Mize; two brothers, Dennis W. Mize and Kevin Mize; and grandchild, Justin Murphy.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeff Estes officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park in Cape Girardeau, with full military rites by Missouri Honors Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to Maple United Methodist Church or to the family to be used toward funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesSep. 30
Pete Rose, baseball’s banned hits leader, has died at age 83
ObituariesSep. 30
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more sta...
ObituariesSep. 30
Drake Hogestyn, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies at 70
ObituariesSep. 30
Karen Leadbetter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Nellie Hosp
ObituariesSep. 30
Nellie Hosp
Kathleen Steffens
ObituariesSep. 30
Kathleen Steffens
James Sutterer
ObituariesSep. 30
James Sutterer
Linda Parks
ObituariesSep. 30
Linda Parks
Mary Carter
ObituariesSep. 30
Mary Carter
Joann Cockrell
ObituariesSep. 30
Joann Cockrell
Rex Harmon
ObituariesSep. 27
Rex Harmon
Gilbert Cracraft
ObituariesSep. 27
Gilbert Cracraft
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy