Michael Mize

MARBLE HILL — CPO Micheal Eugene Mize, 72, of Marble Hill died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at his home.

He was born March 21, 1952, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Billy Eugene and Ethel June Criddle Mize. He and Penny Fryman were married Feb. 29, 1980, in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Micheal was a 1970 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.

He served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a chief petty officer. After his career in the Navy, he worked in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

He loved fishing, and he handcrafted fishing rods and lures. He also farmed and raised assorted poultry, including quail, chicken and turkeys.

Survivors include his mother, Ethel Mize of Jackson; significant other, Debra Dalton of Marble Hill; daughter, Michelle Renee (Josh) Prado of Moyock, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Karla Mize of Jackson and Carol Mize of Chaffee; and three grandchildren, Seth Michael Prado, Taylor Nicole Prado and Austin Murphy.