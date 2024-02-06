Michael Miller

Michael Bryan Miller, 77, of Jackson passed away Thursday March 20, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

He was born Oct. 11, 1947, in Cape Girardeau, son of Thomas Bryan “T.B.” and Mildred Irene Stearns Miller. He and Cathy Stroder were married April 29, 1972, in Marble Hill.

Michael was a graduate of Jackson High School. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1968 to 1971, during the Vietnam War.

Michael enjoyed his daily trips to Rhodes for his sweet tea. He had a passion for Ford vehicles. Michael was always willing to lend a hand to anyone and never met a stranger.

Loving survivors include his wife of 52 years, Cathy Miller of Jackson; two daughters, Christy McLeod of Jackson and Carrie (Cory) Grojean of Jackson; three grandchildren, Caylee (Landry) Moore of Jackson, Alexis and Trustin Grojean of Jackson; and one great-granddaughter, Blair Moore.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Thomas and Joe Miller; sister, Barbara Morris; and grandson, Connor McLeod.