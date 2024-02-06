Michael H. Maguire, 72, of Cape Girardeau unexpectedly passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home.

Michael was born Feb. 3, 1952, in Greensburg, Indiana, to Daniel and Mary Ann Koors Maguire. He was a 1970 graduate of Tipton High School in Tipton. He and Sheila Hoss were married April 19, 1980, in Chillicothe.

Michael was a “Double Domer” graduate of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology in 1974, Michael worked with VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), Missouri Division of Youth Services in Boonville, and then a facility in Kansas City. In 1984, Michael and Sheila moved to South Bend, Indiana, and Michael went back to college at Notre Dame. While working toward his Juris Doctorate Degree, he worked at the Law Library, and in 1986 he graduated.

Shortly thereafter, the Maguire family moved to Cape Girardeau, where Michael practiced with the firms of Lowes and Drusch, Johnson & Montgomery, and Dan Finch. Later, he established his own practice, the Law Office of Michael Maguire, with an emphasis on general law. Michael initiated his law career with honesty and integrity and was recognized for treating clients with dignity and respect. When a fellow colleague faced a personal or professional challenge, Michael was always supportive.

Michael’s all-time favorite hobby was reading, anything and everything, a trait that helped him through college and his profession. As his children grew up, he enjoyed coaching their sports, often traveling with his son’s teams. Michael often participated in trivia nights in Cape Girardeau County, often helping raise money for schools and organizations.

Michael’s affiliations included the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board; SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI); the original cable committee with the City of Cape Girardeau and several legal organizations.