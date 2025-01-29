Michael Kasten

Michael Wayne Kasten, 63, of Jackson passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
He was born June 10, 1961, in Cape Girardeau to Harold Lee and Mary Louise Oberndorfer Kasten. He and Donna Louise Peters were married Oct. 19, 1991, at St. John’s Catholic Church at Leopold.
Michael was a 1979 graduate of Jackson High School. He worked in the parts department at Brennecke Chevrolet in Jackson and Cape Girardeau Nissan and was employed at Auto Tire and Parts when he was forced to retire due to health concerns.
He was a longtime member of Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville, serving on the cemetery and history committees and many years as the church organist.
Michael was a volunteer fireman at Gordonville and Whitewater fire departments and also volunteered at St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson.
Loving survivors include his wife of 33 years, Donna Kasten of Jackson; sister, Susan (Mark) Rundel of Crane; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Cheryl Ann Kasten.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday, Feb. 1, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Scott Griffin will conduct the funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Zion Methodist Cemetery west of Gordonville.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the Gordonville Fire Department or Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Mike’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
