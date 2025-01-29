All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 29, 2025

Michael Kasten

Michael Wayne Kasten, 63, of Jackson passed away Jan. 27, 2025. A dedicated church organist and volunteer fireman, he is survived by his wife Donna. Services will be held on Feb.y 1 in Jackson.

Michael Kasten
Michael Kasten

Michael Wayne Kasten, 63, of Jackson passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

He was born June 10, 1961, in Cape Girardeau to Harold Lee and Mary Louise Oberndorfer Kasten. He and Donna Louise Peters were married Oct. 19, 1991, at St. John’s Catholic Church at Leopold.

Michael was a 1979 graduate of Jackson High School. He worked in the parts department at Brennecke Chevrolet in Jackson and Cape Girardeau Nissan and was employed at Auto Tire and Parts when he was forced to retire due to health concerns.

He was a longtime member of Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville, serving on the cemetery and history committees and many years as the church organist.

Michael was a volunteer fireman at Gordonville and Whitewater fire departments and also volunteered at St. Louis Iron Mountain Railroad in Jackson.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Loving survivors include his wife of 33 years, Donna Kasten of Jackson; sister, Susan (Mark) Rundel of Crane; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Cheryl Ann Kasten.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and from 9 a.m. to service time Saturday, Feb. 1, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Scott Griffin will conduct the funeral at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Zion Methodist Cemetery west of Gordonville.

If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the Gordonville Fire Department or Zion Methodist Church of Gordonville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Mike’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 29
John Morris Jr.
ObituariesJan. 29
Ruth Wynne
ObituariesJan. 29
Melvin Kline
ObituariesJan. 29
Abigail Henson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emilie Wendel
ObituariesJan. 29
Emilie Wendel
Betty Amick
ObituariesJan. 29
Betty Amick
Tony Ladd
ObituariesJan. 29
Tony Ladd
William French
ObituariesJan. 28
William French
Jeremiah Jamieson
ObituariesJan. 28
Jeremiah Jamieson
Tony Ladd
ObituariesJan. 28
Tony Ladd
Vernon Schweigert
ObituariesJan. 28
Vernon Schweigert
Emilie Wendel
ObituariesJan. 28
Emilie Wendel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy