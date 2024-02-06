Michael Culver

Michael Edwin Culver, 66, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at his home.
He was born July 26, 1958, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Louis Harrison and Lois Harriet Shockley Culver. Michael and Tina Fay Petzoldt were married July 11, 1985.
He was a 1977 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.
He served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a truck driver for over 30 years.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include a daughter, Katie (Blake Farris) Culver of Jackson; three grandchildren, Kaiden, Wyatt and Alivia Farris; two sisters, Sharon (Walt) Adney of Cape Girardeau and Susan (Bill) Harper of Sikeston; and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Kurtis Culver; and two brothers, Joseph and Brian Culver.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial service will follow at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at the church, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Siteman Cancer Center or Mercy Hospice in Cape Girardeau.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.