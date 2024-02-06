Michael Culver

Michael Edwin Culver, 66, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at his home.

He was born July 26, 1958, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Louis Harrison and Lois Harriet Shockley Culver. Michael and Tina Fay Petzoldt were married July 11, 1985.

He was a 1977 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.

He served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a truck driver for over 30 years.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.