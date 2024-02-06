All sections
ObituariesFebruary 3, 2025

Michael Clifton

Michael L. Clifton, 75, of Perryville passed away Jan. 31, 2025. Visitation and memorial service will be held on March 1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with burial following at the church cemetery.

PERRYVILLE – Michael L. Clifton, 75, of Perryville died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the Independence Care Center of Perry County.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at the church, and burial will be at the church cemetery.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

