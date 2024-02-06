Michael Clifton

PERRYVILLE – Michael L. Clifton, 75, of Perryville died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the Independence Care Center of Perry County.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at the church, and burial will be at the church cemetery.
Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
