All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 8, 2025

Michael Clark

Michael Anthony Clark, 67, of Cape Girardeau passed away Jan. 6, 2025. A devoted probation officer and sports enthusiast, he cherished time with his grandchildren. Visitation is set for Jan. 11.

Michael Clark
Michael Clark

Michael Anthony Clark, 67, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his home.

He was born June 16, 1957, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Woodrow and LaVerna Eifert Clark.

Michael was a graduate of Scott City High School and received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University.

He was a probation and parole officer for the State of Missouri for many years.

He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Michael loved sports in general, but mostly bowling and softball. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed watching his bird feeder. Most especially, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include two daughters, Brittany A. (Darrin) Beal of Cape Girardeau and Stephanie (Ryan) Nyhoff of Defiance; brother, Ronnie Clark of Lake Perry; and four grandchildren, Emerson Beal, Hayes Beal, Ellie Nyhoff and Camryn Nyhoff.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Raines and Patricia O'Gara.

A visitation to celebrate Michael's life will be from 4 to 6p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 8
John Percy Huston III
ObituariesJan. 8
Opal Kiefer
ObituariesJan. 8
Jeanie Moore
ObituariesJan. 8
Richard Koch

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jane DeGuire Stephens
ObituariesJan. 8
Jane DeGuire Stephens
Paul Essner
ObituariesJan. 7
Paul Essner
Kent Kinchen
ObituariesJan. 7
Kent Kinchen
Glenda Bullinger
ObituariesJan. 6
Glenda Bullinger
Lee Chesnick
ObituariesJan. 6
Lee Chesnick
William Drozda
ObituariesJan. 6
William Drozda
Barbara Harris
ObituariesJan. 6
Barbara Harris
Dee Ann Laster
ObituariesJan. 6
Dee Ann Laster
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy