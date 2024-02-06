Michael Clark

Michael loved sports in general, but mostly bowling and softball. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed watching his bird feeder. Most especially, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include two daughters, Brittany A. (Darrin) Beal of Cape Girardeau and Stephanie (Ryan) Nyhoff of Defiance; brother, Ronnie Clark of Lake Perry; and four grandchildren, Emerson Beal, Hayes Beal, Ellie Nyhoff and Camryn Nyhoff.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Shirley Raines and Patricia O'Gara.

A visitation to celebrate Michael's life will be from 4 to 6p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association.

