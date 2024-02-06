Michael Bodine

Michael William Bodine, 74, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.
Michael was born Sept. 9, 1950, in Cape Girardeau to William "Bill" and Jane Mehrle Bodine, the eldest of four children.
He loved drawing and coloring and wanted to be an artist. He began work at Cape Girardeau Sheltered Workshop (VIP Industries) in 1971 and worked there for more than 53 years. He found his work at VIP extremely rewarding and was proud of the independence that work provided.
Michael loved Southeast Missouri State University football and basketball and was a long-time season ticket holder. In the summer, he could be found at the Capaha Park band shelter helping set up for the municipal band concerts. He was a devoted member of Christ Evangelical Church, serving as deacon, collecting offerings, most importantly helping make the apple butter. In his younger years, he could often be seen riding his bike around town. He loved visiting his brother in Florida, where he continued to find pride helping with maintenance at Camaron Cove Resort.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Mark (Marta) Bodine of Largo, Florida; Stephen Bodine of St. Louis; and Martha (Cord) Polen of Cape Girardeau; and two nieces, Sarah Polen (Brad Main) of Evanston, Illinois, and Emily (Jacob) Buell of Jackson.
Sincere thanks to the many people who served as part of Michael’s community: VIP industries and Regency House Apartments, for providing avenues for Michael to assert and maintain his independence; Lutheran Home and Saint Francis Medical Center, for providing peace and comfort in his final days; and Christ Evangelical Church, for a lifetime of faith and spiritual comfort.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow, with Pastor Deborah Tracey officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to VIP Industries or Christ Evangelical Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
