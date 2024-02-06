Michael Bodine

Michael William Bodine, 74, of Cape Girardeau passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Michael was born Sept. 9, 1950, in Cape Girardeau to William "Bill" and Jane Mehrle Bodine, the eldest of four children.

He loved drawing and coloring and wanted to be an artist. He began work at Cape Girardeau Sheltered Workshop (VIP Industries) in 1971 and worked there for more than 53 years. He found his work at VIP extremely rewarding and was proud of the independence that work provided.

Michael loved Southeast Missouri State University football and basketball and was a long-time season ticket holder. In the summer, he could be found at the Capaha Park band shelter helping set up for the municipal band concerts. He was a devoted member of Christ Evangelical Church, serving as deacon, collecting offerings, most importantly helping make the apple butter. In his younger years, he could often be seen riding his bike around town. He loved visiting his brother in Florida, where he continued to find pride helping with maintenance at Camaron Cove Resort.