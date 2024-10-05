Merle Hopper III

Merle “Trey” Hopper III of Delta, son of Merle “Ray” Hopper II and Evelyn Rhymer Mosley, was born Sept. 27, 1995, in Cape Girardeau and departed his life Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at the age of 29.
On Sept. 1, 2018, he was united in marriage to Ciera Deffendall in Scott City. Ciera survives of the home in Delta.
Trey was a graduate of Scott County Central High School and was employed at Marquette Transportation Co. as a relief captain on the C. Michael Reeves. He was known for his unwavering dedication to his family and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Besides his wife and parents, survivors include one son, Merle Ray “Finn” Hopper IV; daughter, Sawyer McKenzie Hopper; brother, William Tran Hopper; sister, Keara McKenzie Hopper; parental grandparents, Merle and Verneda Hopper Sr.; maternal grandmother, Hazel Rhymer; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Chaffee.
Funeral will then be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.
