Melvin Kline

PERRYVILLE – Melvin Joseph Kline, 90, of Perryville died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 a.m.