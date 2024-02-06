All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesJanuary 29, 2025

Melvin Kline

Melvin Joseph Kline, 90, of Perryville passed away Jan. 24, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Ford and Young Funeral Home and Christ the Savior Catholic Church, respectively.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Melvin Joseph Kline, 90, of Perryville died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 a.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer, with the Rev. Fred Wandera, C.M., officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 133 and the Delta Team, will be at the church cemetery.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesJan. 29
John Morris Jr.
ObituariesJan. 29
Ruth Wynne
ObituariesJan. 29
Michael Kasten
ObituariesJan. 29
Abigail Henson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emilie Wendel
ObituariesJan. 29
Emilie Wendel
Betty Amick
ObituariesJan. 29
Betty Amick
Tony Ladd
ObituariesJan. 29
Tony Ladd
William French
ObituariesJan. 28
William French
Jeremiah Jamieson
ObituariesJan. 28
Jeremiah Jamieson
Tony Ladd
ObituariesJan. 28
Tony Ladd
Vernon Schweigert
ObituariesJan. 28
Vernon Schweigert
Emilie Wendel
ObituariesJan. 28
Emilie Wendel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy