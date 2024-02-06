Melvin Kline

PERRYVILLE – Melvin Joseph Kline, 90, of Perryville died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 a.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ the Savior Catholic Church in Brewer, with the Rev. Fred Wandera, C.M., officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 133 and the Delta Team, will be at the church cemetery.
