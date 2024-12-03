All sections
December 3, 2024

Melvin Campbell

Melvin Campbell

Melvin Ray "Sonny" Campbell, 79, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on November 26, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on December 6, with military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.

story image illustation

Melvin Ray “Sonny” Campbell, 79, of Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Pastor Teresa Campbell of In His Image Ministries will conduct the funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home. Military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

