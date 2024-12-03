Melvin Campbell

Melvin Ray “Sonny” Campbell, 79, of Cape Girardeau, died Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Jackson.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Pastor Teresa Campbell of In His Image Ministries will conduct the funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home. Military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.
