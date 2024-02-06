Melva Baker

Melva Malinda Baker, 81, of Altenburg passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at the Monticello House in Jackson.
She was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Neelys Landing, daughter of Carl J. and Ora Emma Bollinger Wallman. She and Gary Baker were married on March 26, 1965. She and Gary were married 44 years before he passed away Nov. 18, 2009.
Melva was a graduate of Jackson High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Melva was a supervisor at VIP Industries in Fruitland and did house cleaning in residential homes in Cape Girardeau County. She and Don enjoyed karaoke.
Loving survivors include her daughter, Tonia (John) Hendrix of Altenburg; son, Timothy Baker of Altenburg; two grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Hendrix of Fruitland and Paige (Devante Lamar-Nicholson) Hendrix of Ste. Genevieve; and six great-grandchildren, Grayson, Stetson, Isaiah, Athena, Omari and Wyatt.
Melva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Baker; an infant son, Randy Todd Baker; three brothers, Melvin, Carl and Paul Wallman; and sister, Mary Evelyn Pinkerton. She was recently preceded in death by her boyfriend of 10 years, Don Cathcart.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time Thursday, Feb. 6, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Steven Theiss will conduct the funeral at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Pocahontas.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Melva's obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
