Melva Baker

Melva Malinda Baker, 81, of Altenburg passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at the Monticello House in Jackson.

She was born Nov. 14, 1943, in Neelys Landing, daughter of Carl J. and Ora Emma Bollinger Wallman. She and Gary Baker were married on March 26, 1965. She and Gary were married 44 years before he passed away Nov. 18, 2009.

Melva was a graduate of Jackson High School. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Melva was a supervisor at VIP Industries in Fruitland and did house cleaning in residential homes in Cape Girardeau County. She and Don enjoyed karaoke.

Loving survivors include her daughter, Tonia (John) Hendrix of Altenburg; son, Timothy Baker of Altenburg; two grandchildren, Tyler (Taylor) Hendrix of Fruitland and Paige (Devante Lamar-Nicholson) Hendrix of Ste. Genevieve; and six great-grandchildren, Grayson, Stetson, Isaiah, Athena, Omari and Wyatt.