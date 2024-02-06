Melba Richardson

Melba Charleen Smith was born Jan 18, 1933, in rural Dunklin County and passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Forsyth, her home for the last 40 years.

Charleen was born the sixth child of Charles Spurgeon Smith and Trella Victoria Sorrells, and grew up and graduated from the Risco school system. She attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles for two years, and then married Rodney D. Richardson in 1952. Charleen and Rodney had four children while living in several towns in Illinois — Chandlerville, Cuba, Effingham, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Canton.

In Canton, Charleen was active in Wesley United Methodist Church, singing in the choir. She possessed a beautiful soprano voice, which she shared at numerous weddings of her loved ones. Charleen was active in Fulton County Playhouse for many years, acting in several performances of "Camelot", "Sound of Music" and "Oklahoma!".

In Forsyth, Charleen operated the Canyon View and Sandrock Motels until 1996, when she moved to an earth-sheltered solar home on Juniper Road, living there until her passing. In Forsyth, she was always near and in support of her daughter and son-in-law Rondel and Phil Matney, helping with their children’s needs and traveling with them on numerous occasions. In the last decades, Rondel and Phil Matney were her unceasing caregivers and in total support of her desire to live in her house until her death.