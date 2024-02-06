Melba Ferrell

BENTON — Melba Louise Ferrell, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, at the age of 94.

She was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Diehlstadt, to Howard and Floy Dozier Kirkpatrick.

A longtime resident of Benton, Melba was a woman of deep faith and kindness. She was a devoted member of First Assembly of God Church in Scott City, where she played the organ and piano and shared her love for the Lord by teaching the adult ladies’ Sunday school class for more than 50 years. One of her greatest joys was gathering with Quilting Ladies every Tuesday, where she found friendship, laughter and purpose in creating beautiful works of art.

Melba dedicated many years to serving her community as a former employee of Ziegler’s Grocery in Benton. However, her true calling was as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She married Bartley Ferrell on March 29, 1947, and they shared more than 60 years of marriage before his passing May 8, 2008.

She is survived by her children, Larry Ferrell of Jackson, Barbara Dick of Lutz, Florida, Janet Smith of Memphis, Tennessee, and Sandy (Clayton) Bryant of Benton; five grandchildren, Matthew (Allie) Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Jennifer (Sam) Dye of Jackson, Michael (Sarah) Ferrell of Sahuarita, Arizona, Lance (Jesse) Ferrell of St. Louis and Stacy Perez of Lutz; eight cherished great-grandchildren; and her brother, Russell (Earlene) Kirkpatrick of Gilbertsville, Kentucky. She is also fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.