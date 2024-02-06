All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 7, 2025

Melba Ferrell

Melba Louise Ferrell, a devoted mother and community member from Benton, passed away at 94. Known for her faith and kindness, she leaves behind a legacy of love, service, and cherished memories.

Melba Ferrell
Melba Ferrell

BENTON — Melba Louise Ferrell, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau, at the age of 94.

She was born Aug. 31, 1930, in Diehlstadt, to Howard and Floy Dozier Kirkpatrick.

A longtime resident of Benton, Melba was a woman of deep faith and kindness. She was a devoted member of First Assembly of God Church in Scott City, where she played the organ and piano and shared her love for the Lord by teaching the adult ladies’ Sunday school class for more than 50 years. One of her greatest joys was gathering with Quilting Ladies every Tuesday, where she found friendship, laughter and purpose in creating beautiful works of art.

Melba dedicated many years to serving her community as a former employee of Ziegler’s Grocery in Benton. However, her true calling was as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She married Bartley Ferrell on March 29, 1947, and they shared more than 60 years of marriage before his passing May 8, 2008.

She is survived by her children, Larry Ferrell of Jackson, Barbara Dick of Lutz, Florida, Janet Smith of Memphis, Tennessee, and Sandy (Clayton) Bryant of Benton; five grandchildren, Matthew (Allie) Ferrell of Cape Girardeau, Jennifer (Sam) Dye of Jackson, Michael (Sarah) Ferrell of Sahuarita, Arizona, Lance (Jesse) Ferrell of St. Louis and Stacy Perez of Lutz; eight cherished great-grandchildren; and her brother, Russell (Earlene) Kirkpatrick of Gilbertsville, Kentucky. She is also fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Melba was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenneth Kirkpatrick; son, Bartley C. “Buz” Ferrell Jr.; and son-in-law, Dannie W. Dick.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, March 10, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Benton.

A funeral will follow at 2 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Larry Lacey. Interment will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery in Morley.

Melba’s legacy of faith, love and service will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnetfuneralchapels.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesMar. 7
Roy Birk
ObituariesMar. 7
Michael Terry
ObituariesMar. 7
James Shannon
ObituariesMar. 7
Sam Conrad

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Carl Poinsett
ObituariesMar. 7
Carl Poinsett
Roger Bolin
ObituariesMar. 6
Roger Bolin
Donna McDowell
ObituariesMar. 6
Donna McDowell
Joe Parks
ObituariesMar. 6
Joe Parks
Susan Ruebel
ObituariesMar. 6
Susan Ruebel
Shirley Schumer
ObituariesMar. 6
Shirley Schumer
James Szepanski
ObituariesMar. 6
James Szepanski
Doris Weissmueller
ObituariesMar. 6
Doris Weissmueller
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy