ObituariesJanuary 23, 2025

Matthew Poole

Matthew Poole, 75, of Cape Girardeau died Jan. 18, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be Feb. 1 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home, with burial at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Matthew Poole, 75, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bill Rook officiating.

Burial, with full military rites by the Missouri Honors Team, will be at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

