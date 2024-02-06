Matthew Poole, 75, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Bill Rook officiating.