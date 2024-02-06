All sections
ObituariesFebruary 27, 2025

Matilda Luckey

Matilda "Tillie" V. Luckey, 88, of Brazeau died Feb. 27, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for March 2 and 3 at Concordia Lutheran Church, with a funeral service March 3.

story image illustation

BRAZEAU — Matilda "Tillie" V. Luckey, 88, of Brazeau died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 2, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna, and will continue from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 3, at the church.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 3, at the church, with the Rev. Frank Lucas officiating. Burial will be at Brazeau Presbyterian Cemetery in Brazeau.

Ford and Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

