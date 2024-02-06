Mary Turner

Mary Janet Turner, 90, of Cape Girardeau, daughter of Ted and Elsie Lowes Grebing, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Saxony Village Manor.
She was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Cape Girardeau and was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church. She and Alvin "Al" Turner were married April 21, 1957. They were married 63 years at the time of his death.
Mary was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She taught two years in Missouri and 31 years in Granite City, Illinois.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for Women Educators, the Saxony Board and Trinity Ladies Aid, and was a former member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
During their marriage, Mary and Al managed to take a vacation most every year. As a result, they visited a small part of the world.
Her hobbies were reading, flower gardening and playing cards and board games.
Loving survivors are her daughter, Dr. Kim Turner of Maine; brother, Walt (Jan) Grebing; two nieces, Marcia Grebing and Kara Bettis; and great-niece and -nephew, Mia and Nolan Bettis.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon Monday, March 10, at the church, with the Rev. Douglas Breite officiating. Burial will be at Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 215 W. Pershing Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64108; or Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 N. Frederick St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.