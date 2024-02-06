Mary Turner

Mary Janet Turner, 90, of Cape Girardeau, daughter of Ted and Elsie Lowes Grebing, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Saxony Village Manor.

She was born Feb. 13, 1935, in Cape Girardeau and was baptized, confirmed and married at Trinity Lutheran Church. She and Alvin "Al" Turner were married April 21, 1957. They were married 63 years at the time of his death.

Mary was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She taught two years in Missouri and 31 years in Granite City, Illinois.

She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society for Women Educators, the Saxony Board and Trinity Ladies Aid, and was a former member of Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

During their marriage, Mary and Al managed to take a vacation most every year. As a result, they visited a small part of the world.

Her hobbies were reading, flower gardening and playing cards and board games.