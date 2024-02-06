Mary Tinsley

Mary Lois Tinsley, 88, of Cape Girardeau passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Newbridge Retirement Community.
She was born Oct. 16, 1936, to Lee and Virtie Warren in Tamms, Illinois. On Aug. 22, 1953, she married Loil “Red” Winiford Tinsley. They spent over 71 years together until his passing in August 2024.
Mary worked in the screen printing business. Along with her husband, she owned two grocery stores and a shoe store in Tamms. She loved singing and playing music.
Survivors include her son, Gary D. (Teresa) Tinsley; daughter, Kimberly R. (Terry) McKee; grandsons, Brooks Hente, Dustin Hente, Zachary Snyder, Austin Snyder, Chris McKee and Nathan McKee; granddaughters, Jessica Wallace and Heather Romage; and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Newell, and one sister, Myrtle Hawkins.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home, with Terry McKee officiating. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Dongola, Illinois.
