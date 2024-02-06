Mary Tinsley

Mary Lois Tinsley, 88, of Cape Girardeau passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Newbridge Retirement Community.

She was born Oct. 16, 1936, to Lee and Virtie Warren in Tamms, Illinois. On Aug. 22, 1953, she married Loil “Red” Winiford Tinsley. They spent over 71 years together until his passing in August 2024.

Mary worked in the screen printing business. Along with her husband, she owned two grocery stores and a shoe store in Tamms. She loved singing and playing music.