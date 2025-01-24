Mary Mansker

Mary Elizabeth Mansker, 65, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at her residence.

She was born Aug. 25, 1959, in Kankakee, Illinois, to Rufus Roy and Shirley Elain Frye Sanford. She and Ronnie Dean Mansker were married Jan. 8, 1977. He preceded her in death Nov. 12, 2019.

Mary loved walks in the sunshine near the river on the sandbar. She loved time with family and loved eating at Subway. She enjoyed going to the cemetery to put flowers on family members' graves. She loved hanging out with the Golden Girls, her sisters. Most importantly, she doted on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Mansker and Taylor Mansker; stepdaughter, Rachel Eubank; five sisters, Anita Sides, Carol Coomer, Lisa Cox, Margaret Seabaugh and Theresa Sanford; six brothers, Adam, Roger, Jerry, David, Ronnie and Danny Sanford; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Along with her husband, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy "Bub" Sanford Jr. and James Sanford; a sister, Penny Klingel; and her parents.