Mary Lacey

Mary Margaret Lacey of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, with parish prayers and rosary at 7 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
