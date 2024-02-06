All sections
ObituariesDecember 19, 2024

Mary Lacey

Mary Margaret Lacey of Cape Girardeau passed away on December 17, 2024. Services include a visitation on January 2, 2025, and a Funeral Mass on January 3, followed by interment at St. Mary Cemetery.

Mary Margaret Lacey of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, with parish prayers and rosary at 7 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

