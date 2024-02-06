All sections
ObituariesOctober 14, 2024

Mary Kasten

Mary C. Kasten, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Oct. 12, 2024. Services will be held Oct. 19 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, followed by a private burial at a later date.

story image illustation

Mary C. Kasten, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at her home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, with the Rev. John Dehne officiating. A private burial will be at a future at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

