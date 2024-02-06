Mary Kasten

Mary C. Kasten, 96, of Cape Girardeau died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, with the Rev. John Dehne officiating. A private burial will be at a future at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
