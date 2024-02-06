Mary Jane Stephens

Mary Jane D. Stephens, 105, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Ford and Son Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Graveside service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
