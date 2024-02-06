All sections
December 30, 2024

Mary Jane Stephens

Mary Jane D. Stephens, aged 105, passed away Dec. 27, 2024, in Cape Girardeau. Visitation is set for Jan. 6, 2025, followed by a graveside service at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

story image illustation

Mary Jane D. Stephens, 105, of Cape Girardeau died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Chateau Girardeau in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Ford and Son Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Graveside service will be at noon Monday, Jan. 6, at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

