ObituariesMarch 10, 2025

Mary Ferronato

Mary Ferronato, a lifelong learner and talented musician, passed away at 89 in St. Louis. Known for her diverse career and love for family, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of passion and knowledge.

ST. LOUIS – Mary Montgomery Ferronato of St. Louis passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Friday, March 7, 2025. She was 89 years old.

Mary was born April 24, 1935, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to Troy and Thelma Montgomery.

She graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, with a degree in business at just 20 years old. Her career spanned many different jobs – educator at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, where she began her career; real estate agent; financial advisor and small business owner.

Mary was a lifelong learner with a passion for knowledge. She was a skilled investor, an avid reader and a published poet. A talented pianist and singer, she loved music and played regularly at church. She also enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball games and gardening, but, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Margo (John) Sample of St. Louis, and two granddaughters, Shelby and Samantha Sample.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Troy Howell Montgomery; son, Dr. Monti Ferronato,; and many dear friends and relatives.

Visitation will be from 11a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Memorial service will be at noon Wednesday, March 12, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Donny Ford officiating.

Memorials may be made to Southeast Missouri Pets.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

