Mary Ferronato

ST. LOUIS – Mary Montgomery Ferronato of St. Louis passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Friday, March 7, 2025. She was 89 years old.

Mary was born April 24, 1935, in Tuckerman, Arkansas, to Troy and Thelma Montgomery.

She graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, with a degree in business at just 20 years old. Her career spanned many different jobs – educator at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, where she began her career; real estate agent; financial advisor and small business owner.

Mary was a lifelong learner with a passion for knowledge. She was a skilled investor, an avid reader and a published poet. A talented pianist and singer, she loved music and played regularly at church. She also enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals baseball games and gardening, but, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Margo (John) Sample of St. Louis, and two granddaughters, Shelby and Samantha Sample.