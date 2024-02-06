Mary Drury

Mary Louise Drury, 67, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
She was born May 31, 1957, in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include a daughter; two sons; two brothers; a sister; and two grandchildren; and one very special friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister
Mary’s celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
