ObituariesMarch 14, 2025

Mary Drury

Mary Louise Drury, 67, of Cape Girardeau passed away March 11, 2025. She leaves behind a loving family and a special friend. A celebration of her life will be held on March 18.

Mary Louise Drury, 67, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

She was born May 31, 1957, in Cape Girardeau.

Survivors include a daughter; two sons; two brothers; a sister; and two grandchildren; and one very special friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister

Mary’s celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

