ObituariesSeptember 30, 2024
Mary Carter
Mary Carter, 70, of Cape Girardeau, MO, passed away on September 29, 2024. Visitation and funeral services will be held on October 12, 2024, at Greater Dimension Ministries. Ford & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Carter, 70, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Greater Dimension Ministries in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at the church.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

