Mary Carter, 70, of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Greater Dimension Ministries in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at the church.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
