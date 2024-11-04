PATTON – Mary Brotherton, 51, of Patton died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
She was born March 10, 1973, in Fredericktown to Albert and Shirley Stacy Boatright.
She and Gregory Brotherton were married Nov. 2, 1991. They moved to Patton, where she loved hunting, fishing and farming.
Mary enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader. She was a loving wife and mother and a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gregory Brotherton of Patton; two daughters, Nikki (Kenny) Roberts of Patton and Kayla (Ben) Williams of Cape Girardeau; two brothers, Bill (Linda) Boatright and Alan "Doc" Boatright, both of Fredericktown; three sisters, Theresa Boatright, Sheila Kelly and Sharron Montgomery, all of Fredericktown; three grandchildren, Jasmine, Drake and Casen; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Ford and Liley Funeral Home in Patton.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kevin Mills officiating. Burial will be at Post Oak Cemetery in Patton.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandlileyfuneralhome.com.
