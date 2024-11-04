PATTON – Mary Brotherton, 51, of Patton died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Saint Francis Medical Center.

She was born March 10, 1973, in Fredericktown to Albert and Shirley Stacy Boatright.

She and Gregory Brotherton were married Nov. 2, 1991. They moved to Patton, where she loved hunting, fishing and farming.

Mary enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader. She was a loving wife and mother and a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Gregory Brotherton of Patton; two daughters, Nikki (Kenny) Roberts of Patton and Kayla (Ben) Williams of Cape Girardeau; two brothers, Bill (Linda) Boatright and Alan "Doc" Boatright, both of Fredericktown; three sisters, Theresa Boatright, Sheila Kelly and Sharron Montgomery, all of Fredericktown; three grandchildren, Jasmine, Drake and Casen; and many nieces and nephews.