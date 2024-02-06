All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesDecember 27, 2024

Mary Blaylock

Mary B. Blaylock, 82, of Perryville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, followed by burial at Crossroads Methodist Cemetery.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Mary B. Blaylock, 82, of Perryville died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home, with Brother Don Estes officiating.

Burial will be at Crossroads Methodist Cemetery in Bollinger County.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jane Klaus
ObituariesDec. 24
Jane Klaus
Jo Ann Bock
ObituariesDec. 24
Jo Ann Bock
Mark Bruhl
ObituariesDec. 24
Mark Bruhl
David Fornkohl
ObituariesDec. 24
David Fornkohl
Margaret Green
ObituariesDec. 24
Margaret Green
Bob Heitz
ObituariesDec. 24
Bob Heitz
Judith Leible-Stanley
ObituariesDec. 24
Judith Leible-Stanley
Bridget Miller
ObituariesDec. 24
Bridget Miller
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy