Mary Blaylock

PERRYVILLE — Mary B. Blaylock, 82, of Perryville died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home, with Brother Don Estes officiating.
Burial will be at Crossroads Methodist Cemetery in Bollinger County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.