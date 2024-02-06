ST. CHARLES — Mary Ann Smith, 85, of St. Charles died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.
Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at First Baptist Church of St. Charles.
The service will follow at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the church. Graveside service will be be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
Baue Funeral Home, Cave Springs, is in charge of arrangements.
