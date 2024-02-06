All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
ObituariesNovember 22, 2024

Mary Ann Smith

Mary Ann Smith, 85, of St. Charles passed away Nov. 20, 2024. Visitation and service will be held Nov. 25 at First Baptist Church in St. Charles, with burial Nov. 27 at Cape County Memorial Park.

Mary Ann Smith
Mary Ann Smith

ST. CHARLES — Mary Ann Smith, 85, of St. Charles died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at First Baptist Church of St. Charles.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The service will follow at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the church. Graveside service will be be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.

Baue Funeral Home, Cave Springs, is in charge of arrangements.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Larry Seal
ObituariesNov. 21
Larry Seal
Jane Chestnut
ObituariesNov. 21
Jane Chestnut
Jackie Skinner
ObituariesNov. 21
Jackie Skinner
Lloyd Simmons Sr.
ObituariesNov. 21
Lloyd Simmons Sr.
Dorothy Alkemeyer
ObituariesNov. 21
Dorothy Alkemeyer
Violet Diamond
ObituariesNov. 21
Violet Diamond
Lorene Gross
ObituariesNov. 20
Lorene Gross
Richard Fuytinck
ObituariesNov. 20
Richard Fuytinck
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy